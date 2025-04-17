Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Moncler Price Performance

Moncler Company Profile

MONRY stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. Moncler has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.88.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

