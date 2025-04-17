Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 260.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Modiv Industrial Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE:MDV opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of -138.27 and a beta of -0.24. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 468.00%.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
