MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.