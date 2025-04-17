Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23. 93,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 117,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

