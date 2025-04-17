Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 295,844 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 3.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.43% of Medtronic worth $441,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

