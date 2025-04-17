Medina Value Partners LLC Sells 745,257 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Medina Value Partners LLC reduced its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 745,257 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados comprises about 1.3% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Medina Value Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Arcos Dorados worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,101,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 815,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 730.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 353,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

