McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

