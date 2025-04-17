MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $15.84. 1,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

