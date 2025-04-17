Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 279,612 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,612 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.82% of Cytokinetics worth $101,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after acquiring an additional 154,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 616,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 545,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,372.26. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,065. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

