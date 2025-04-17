Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,017 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after buying an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,871,000 after buying an additional 3,266,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,484,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPTL opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

