Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,181 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

