Mariner LLC Purchases 20,599 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,088,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

