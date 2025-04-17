Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Victory Capital worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Victory Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

