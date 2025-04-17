Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.24 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 238,184 shares traded.

Marechale Capital Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 47.63 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.57.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

