Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 746000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$37.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

