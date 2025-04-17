ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 455490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

