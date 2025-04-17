Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.