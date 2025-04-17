Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,131,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,179 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,765,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $43.01.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

