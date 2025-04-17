Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in ARM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 90,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.05.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.30. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

