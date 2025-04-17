Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $289.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

