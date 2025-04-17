Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 19,963 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,558 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,665,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,098,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 639,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 610,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

