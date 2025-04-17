Lyell Immunopharma’s (LYEL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.26.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,622,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,205,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 117,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
