Lyell Immunopharma’s (LYEL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYELFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.26.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYELGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Klausner acquired 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,019. The trade was a 23.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles W. Newton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 768,640 shares of company stock valued at $449,508 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,622,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,205,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 117,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

