Lyell Immunopharma’s (LYEL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

In related news, Director Richard Klausner acquired 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,019. The trade was a 23.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles W. Newton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 768,640 shares of company stock valued at $449,508 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,622,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,205,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 117,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.