Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $528.43 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,795 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 3.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.70% of HCA Healthcare worth $528,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

HCA stock opened at $331.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.60.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

