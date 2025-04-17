Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 164,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 524,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $2,053,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 314,275.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 167,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

