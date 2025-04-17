Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $76.60 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
