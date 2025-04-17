Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $76.60 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

