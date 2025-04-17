Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

