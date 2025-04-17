LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Releases Earnings Results

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 180.10% and a negative net margin of 223.03%.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 24.0 %

LanzaTech Global stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut LanzaTech Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.