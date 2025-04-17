LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants (NASDAQ:LSBPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants (NASDAQ:LSBPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd – Warrants has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LakeShore Biopharma Co. Ltd - Warrants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LakeShore Biopharma Co. Ltd - Warrants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.