La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Update

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

La Rosa Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 9,825,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. La Rosa has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. La Rosa had a negative return on equity of 153.74% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

