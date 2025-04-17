Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.79. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,017,574 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $852.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other news, SVP Christopher James Ball sold 84,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $264,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,639,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,566. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at $934,433.76. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

