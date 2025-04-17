Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Kopin Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

