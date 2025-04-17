Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.5 days.

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.13. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 816. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

