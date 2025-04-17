Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.30.

TSE:K opened at C$20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.24. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$8.69 and a one year high of C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.58, for a total value of C$165,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 349,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,186 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

