Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Zacks reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.270-1.270 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.