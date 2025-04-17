Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMTS opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

