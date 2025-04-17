Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,976 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OCFC opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $933.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

