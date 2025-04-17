Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of El Pollo Loco worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 214,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $292.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

