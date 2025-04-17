Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $49.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.