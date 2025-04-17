Karen Akinsanya Sells 16,723 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

