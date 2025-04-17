K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.58 and last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 1091893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KNT. TD Securities upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
