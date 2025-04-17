Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,778 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

DUOL opened at $326.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.36 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $3,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,044.40. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $29,474,420 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

