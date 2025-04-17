Jump Financial LLC Sells 43,006 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,006 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,926,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

DHI stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

