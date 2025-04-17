Jump Financial LLC Sells 29,897 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,897 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

