Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 323,060 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Sunrun worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $31,022,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,096 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,400,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RUN opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

