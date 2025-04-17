Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 504.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $349.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

