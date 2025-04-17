JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,947 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $48.76 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

