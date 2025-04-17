JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91. 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.
JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000.
JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
