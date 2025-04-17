JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.27. The company has a market capitalization of $639.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

