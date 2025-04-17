Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

JSDA stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 11,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

