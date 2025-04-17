Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.96. 3,848,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,234,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Specifically, insider Eric Allison sold 24,395 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $147,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,465.04. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388,232 shares in the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after buying an additional 817,638 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.